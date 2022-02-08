New arrival terminal at Delhi Airport's T1 is ready, to become operational soon

New Delhi, February 8, 2022

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, has built a new state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal as part of the large-scale Phase 3A expansion, development and modernisation plan for the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.

The consortium was awarded concession to operate, manage and develop the IGI Airport in 2006.

"Expansion projects under Phase 3A will help Delhi Airport to become future-ready, as Delhi Airport’s terminal capacity will increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) while airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA," a press release from DIAL said.

The new Arrival Terminal incudes an 8,000 square metre new arrival hall, which is equipped with four new baggage reclaim carousels.

The current domestic arrival operations will soon move to the newly constructed Arrival Terminal, the release said.

In line with DIAL’s green initiatives, the new Arrival Terminal has been built as green building, keeping globally renowned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building standards in mind.

As part of it, DIAL has used daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, lighting fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power.

Apart from these, DIAL has also used eco-friendly and human-friendly products in the terminal.

On the city side, the pickup lanes outside the arrival terminal have been realigned and expanded to three additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup, the release said.

The new terminal also has a contemporary meet & greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage (F&B), retail and expanded parking area for cars, it said.

"Upon completion, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B outlets, and a Pier building comprising 22 contact stands," the release said.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL has constructed the new and expanded T1 Apron, IGI Airport’s 4th Runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the Northern and Southern Airfields, Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works.

After completion of physical work, DIAL carried out operational readiness and testing (ORAT) and the Terminal will be available for passengers soon.

“DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of Arrival Terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. We, at DIAL, are committed to providing a world-class experience to the passengers. This New Arrival Terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport. The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed Arrival Terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency,” said I. Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group.

Among other facilities at the new terminal, it has modern toilets, with alarm facility for people with restricted mobility for emergency use; huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement; greenery inside the terminal with ample natural light; a lavish ceremonial/VIP lounge; a state-of-the-art Meet and Greet gallery; a modern food court; and ample parking space for taxis, cabs, private vehicles, and shuttle buses.

