Modi inaugurates sea plane service between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and Kevadia

Ahmedabad, October 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a sea plane service connecting the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and Kevadia, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, in Gujarat.

Modi, who was on a two-day visit to his home state, also inaugurated the water aerodrome at Kevadia and in Ahmedabad.

These are part of a series of water aerodromes being planned in the country to ensure better last mile connectivity to various destinations.