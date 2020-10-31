- Home
Aviation
Modi inaugurates sea plane service between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and Kevadia
Ahmedabad, October 31, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a sea plane service connecting the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and Kevadia, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, in Gujarat.
Modi, who was on a two-day visit to his home state, also inaugurated the water aerodrome at Kevadia and in Ahmedabad.
These are part of a series of water aerodromes being planned in the country to ensure better last mile connectivity to various destinations.
Seaplanes have the ability to land and take off from water, thus offering access to areas that do not have landing strips or runways.
They can help in connecting the geographies/regions that pose challenges owing to their topography and bring the remotest parts of India into the mainstream aviation network without the high cost of building airports and runways, an official press release said.
These smaller fixed wing airplanes can land on water bodies like lakes, backwaters and dams, gravel and grass, thus offering easy access to numerous tourist spots as well.
