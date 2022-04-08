Jetstar and IndiGo announce Virtual Interline Partnership

New Delhi, April 8, 2022

The Jetstar Group and IndiGo today confirmed a new Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) interline partnership that will enable Jetstar customers to book connections and flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform.

Launching at the end of April, the virtual interline partnership between the two LCCs is made possible by technology company and flight search engine, Dohop, a press release from IndiGo, the Indian low-cost carrier, said.

The integrated booking engine allows customers to select flights and purchase both bundled and unbundled ancillary products, with customers connecting between international flights provided with seamless passenger and baggage transfer.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the partnership with Jetstar. This strategic agreement will enable both airlines to tap into the rising demand for international travel, especially during this summer holiday season.”

“The partnership will enable customers to book interline flights between the two leading carriers and enjoy access to a wide variety of destinations across Asia Pacific. This partnership will help us expand our international connectivity to yet another continent through Jetstar’s network.

“We look forward to having Jetstar’s customers on our lean clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience," he added.

Jetstar’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Alan McIntyre, welcomed the partnership and said as the world reopens it was great to offer Jetstar customers in Asia and Australia opportunities to travel to exciting new destinations in India through its partnership with IndiGo.

“The ability to partner with other LCCs through Dohop has opened up a new world of possibilities, helping customers enjoy more seamless connectivity throughout the region.

“This new partnership enables Jetstar to offer our customers more destinations, more frequency and better connectivity, by combining our expanding network with IndiGo’s, all at the click of a button, fulfilling our vision to make more travel affordable.

“Jetstar Connect on jetstar.com provides more options for customers to access Jetstar’s great value fares and an expanded number of low-cost connections. This partnership opens up new services to Jetstar customers to incredible destinations such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi through Jetstar’s hub in Singapore," he added.

Lim Ching Kiat, Changi Airport Group’s Managing Director for Air Hub Development said India was a key market for Changi Airport.

“In 2019, Singapore attracted over 1.4 million visitors from India to Singapore and with the relaxation of border policies, India has ranked among the top three countries at Changi in recent months,” he said.

“Jetstar and IndiGo are strategic partners of Changi Airport Group, and we welcome this new interline partnership as it will offer travellers more flight options at Changi Airport.”

This is the second virtual interline partnership for the Jetstar Group, following the Jetstar Group’s interline with Tiger Taiwan in December 2019.

The Jetstar Group is one of Asia Pacific’s fastest growing airline brands with one of the most extensive ranges of destinations in the region. It is made up of Jetstar Airways (subsidiary of the Qantas Group) in Australia and New Zealand, Jetstar Asia in Singapore, and Jetstar Japan in Japan. Jetstar branded carriers operate up to 5,000 flights a week to more than 85 destinations (pre-COVID). In 2021 Jetstar Group was voted Best Low- Cost Airline in Asia Pacific.

NNN