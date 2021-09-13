Jet Airways to start domestic ops from Q1 of 2022

New Delhi, September 13, 2021

Jet Airways is all set to resume domestic operations from the first quarter of 2022, Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of the airline, said today.

Accordingly, the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is under process for revalidation.

In a statement, the consortium on Monday said it is working with relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking.

"Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3 or Q4 2022," said Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways.

"Our plan is to have 50-plus aircraft in 3 years and 100 plus in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the consortium. The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long-term leasing solutions."

Besides, the consortium said that Jet Airways will now be headquartered in Delhi NCR.

Furthermore, it said that the revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months.

"We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage," said Capt. Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO of Jet Airways.

"Jet Airways has already hired 150 plus full time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000 plus employees FY 2021-22 across categories," he added.

IANS