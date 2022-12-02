Jeddah-Calicut SpiceJet flight diverted to Cochin, makes emergency landing

New Delhi, December 2, 2022

A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Calicut in Kerala was diverted to Cochin where it made an emergency landing on Friday.

The flight carrying 197 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure.

"SpiceJet B737-8 MAX aircraft VT-MXJ operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut) diverted to Cochin. After take-off from Jeddah, anti-skid lights illuminated. Crew carried out associated non-normal checklist actions and the aircraft continued further climb," said a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA on Friday.

The official said that later, the Jeddah ATC confirmed that tyre pieces were found on the runway.

"During further flight, a low pressure light got stuck illuminated. Associated NNC actions were carried out. As such the pilot decided to divert the aircraft to Cochin. During approach to Cochin, the aircraft carried out three low passes to verify the landing gear lever was down and locked," added the official.

Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, a safe landing was carried out at Cochin. Detailed inspection is under progress, said the official.

"On December 2, SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). After take-off from Jeddah, ATC informed the pilots that tyre pieces were found on the runway. During further flight, a caution light illuminated. The pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out to verify whether landing gear lever was down and locked. Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft safely landed at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally," said an airline spokesperson.

IANS