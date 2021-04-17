IndiGo waives change fees on domestic bookings made till April 30

New Delhi, April 17, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has said that it will waive change fees on new bookings made from April 17 till April 30, 2021.

The airline also said in a press release here on Friday that passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer.

However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable, the release said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “It is our constant endeavour to create customer delight and enhance our customer experience. This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times. As always, we look forward to welcoming our customers on our Lean Clean Flying Machine."

NNN