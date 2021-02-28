IndiGo to operate flight numbers 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 to and from Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport from March 10

New Delhi, February 28, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has said that it will operate flight numbers with subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 to and from Terminal 1 at the Mumbai International Airport from March 10.

This is being done as directed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a press release from the airline said.

All other flights, including 5000 series, will continue to operate from Terminal 2, the release said.

"IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey with 6E. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details. IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport," the release added.

NNN