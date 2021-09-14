IndiGo to add 38 new flights in September

New Delhi, September 14, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has said that it would be adding 38 daily flights on its network in September.

These include 24 connecting flights, two new flights and 12 flights that it is relaunching after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a press release from the airline said.

The new flights will be between Raipur-Pune. Flights that are being restarted are between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow-Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore.

IndiGo will operate 24 flights between Ahmedabad-Agartala (via Kolkata), Chennai-Chandigarh (via Hyderabad), Chennai-Vadodara (via Hyderabad), Kolkata-Kozhikode (via Bengaluru), Kolkata-Coimbatore (via Hyderabad), Chandigarh-Patna (via Lucknow), Chandigarh-Ranchi (via Lucknow), Chandigarh-Hyderabad (via Delhi), Coimbatore-Lucknow (via Hyderabad), Coimbatore-Udaipur (via Bengaluru), Delhi-Silchar (via Kolkata) and Hyderabad-Dibrugarh (via Kolkata).

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network. These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities. Strengthening connectivity between eastern, western, northern, and southern regions, increased accessibility will also promote trade and commerce."

"We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled 6E network," he added.

