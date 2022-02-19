IndiGo performs India’s first international Sustainable Aviation Fuel flight with Airbus A320neo

New Delhi, February 19, 2022

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has taken delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Airbus -- the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft departed at 21:50 hrs UTC on February from Toulouse, France, and arrived at 11:00 hrs IST on February 18 at the Delhi Airport.

On the occasion, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to take delivery of this Airbus aircraft which will run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as part of our journey towards sustainable aviation. At IndiGo, we recognize the importance of adopting sustainability in aviation and this is another step towards a cleaner environment. We look forward to embracing more such initiatives to reduce impact on the environment in line with our ESG goals.”

Rémi Maillard, President & Managing Director at Airbus India & South Asia, said, “At Airbus, sustainability is at the heart of our purpose. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is an important pillar of our sustainability strategy as it contributes to reductions in CO2 emissions. As India’s aircraft partner of choice, we work together with our customers to make air travel sustainable for future generations. Today’s flight in partnership with IndiGo is an important step towards this goal in India.”

Recently, IndiGo published its first ESG Report IndiGoGreen, to share the company’s outlook towards good governance and an overview of the environmental and social performance.

"The airline has been in the process of institutionalising a sustainable approach to operations over the last few years, where-in sustainability is being integrated with day-to-day operations. IndiGo is determined to be a leading airline in the world, focussed on enhancing sustainability," a press release from the airline added.

