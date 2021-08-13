IndiGo commences operations from Bareilly in UP, with flights to Bengaluru, Mumbai

New Delhi, August 13, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo commenced operations from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, making it the 68th domestic destination on its network, with flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The new flights are in line with its vision to deepen regional connectivity, a press release from the airline said.

The inauguration was done with lamp lighting at the Bareilly airport as well as at the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually and other eminent dignitaries at the Bareilly airport.

"The commencement of the flight operations on the Bareilly-Mumbai route from today and Bareilly - Bengaluru route from 14th August, 2021 will not only improve transportation facilities in the region but will also open immense opportunities in tourism, education, industry and trade and commerce for the region. Moreover, we are also increasing the frequency of operations to daily between Delhi-Bareilly from 26th August 2021. These direct flights will not only benefit the people of Bareilly but also from the neighbouring regions such as Nainital and Ranikhet also," Scindia said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “The launch of our flight operations from Bareilly marks the progress on our plan to connect seven key regional destinations in the country this year. Bareilly has always been special as it was identified as one of the 100 Smart Cities being developed in India, making it a promising hub for IT/ITeS services. Enhanced connectivity will promote trade and commerce while offering support in realising the vision for Bareilly as it progresses towards a smart future. Bareilly, a sacred city located at the foothills of Nainital, Ranikhet and Kumaon region, will also attract domestic and international tourists via direct connectivity from Mumbai and Bangalore”.

Bareilly is one of the most populous cities of Uttar Pradesh and also known for its furniture manufacturers as well as trade in cotton, cereal, and sugar.

"The new non-stop connections will augment the commercial opportunities not only in Bareilly, but the city also becomes a gateway for nearby destinations like Nainital, Ranikhet, Rudrapur and other tourist and business area. Bareilly will now be connected to other destinations on IndiGo’s network through non-stop services to Bengaluru and Mumbai," the release added.

The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India. On March 8, 2021, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme, with an all-women crew flight on the Delhi-Bareilly route. Now, Mumbai is the second city connected with Bareilly with direct flights and Bengaluru will become the third.

Bareilly is the eighth airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj. The Trishul Military Airbase, Bareilly belongs to the Indian Air Force and the land was handed over to the Airports Authority of India for construction of the interim civil aviation operations. The upgradation was undertaken by the AAI with a cost of Rs. 65 crore.

Lakhs of people visit Bareilly for the NathNagri (known for the four Shiva temples located in four corners of the region - DhopeshwarNath, MadniNath, AlakhaNath and TrivatiNath), Ala Hazrat, Shah Sharafat Miyan and Khankahe Niyazia, Zari Nagari and Sanjashya.

Till date, 363 routes and 59 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme.

