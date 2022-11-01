IndiGo commences direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gwalior

New Delhi, November 1, 2022

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has launched direct flights between Indore in Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The ceremony was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and eminent dignitaries from Indore.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched direct flights between Indore-Chandigarh. The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. Indore is India’s cleanest city and Chandigarh is the most well-planned city, both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit but also the culture and gastronomic experiences. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience.”

The new flight comes a day after IndiGo announced direct flights on the Mumbai-Gwalior route.

"We continue to witness strong demand from Gwalior and will connect the winter capital of Madhya Pradesh to domestic and international destinations via Mumbai and Delhi. New connections from Gwalior will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across wide networks," Sanjay Kumar said.

The enhanced connectivity between Mumbai and Gwalior will help promote tourism in Gwalior by increasing tourist footprint in destinations like Gwalior Fort, Jai Vilas Palace, Man Mandir Palace, Suraj Kund, Gopachal Parvat, Padavali and Bateshwar, Tansen Memorial, Sun Temple, and Sarafa Bazaar, a press release from the airline added.

