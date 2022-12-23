IndiGo announces three-day winter sale for domestic and international routes

New Delhi, December 23, 2022

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced a three-day winter sale for domestic and international flights on its network, across all channels.

The sale, running between December 23 and 25, 2022, will offer fares starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights.

"The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023. In addition, customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC," a press release from the airline said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are entering 2023 as more and more people are taking to the skies. This holiday season, we are also celebrating a strong recovery in the aviation sector and announcing our winter sale for, both, domestic as well as international routes. This offer reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

