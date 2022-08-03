IndiGo announces sale with fares starting at Rs 1,616 to mark its 16th anniversary

New Delhi, August 3, 2022

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced a three-day sale to mark its 16th anniversary across domestic routes on its network.

The "Sweet 16" sale will be live for three days from today till August 5, with fares starting from Rs 1,616, a press release from the airline said.

The discounted fares will be applicable for travel starting from August 18, 2022, till July 16, 2023, it said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 16 fulfilling years of affordable, hassle-free and on-time flying. We have announced our anniversary sale to make the occasion sweeter for our customers. As we see high demand for travel, this sale will enable passengers to plan their travel in advance, with fares starting at Rs 1,616."

The airline also announced a 25% cashback as 6E rewards up to 1000 reward points, on Ka-ching cards. Alternately, customers can book through HSBC credit cards, to avail 5% cashback up to Rs 800, on a minimum transaction value of Rs 3,500. This offer is applicable on the website, Mweb & Mobile app.

