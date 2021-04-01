IndiGo announces 14 new flights under Regional Connectivity Scheme

New Delhi, April 1, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced 14 new flights on its domestic network under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

The new flights will be on routes such as Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala, Shillong- Silchar, and Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam, a press release from the airline said.

The new flights are in line with its goal of strengthening regional connectivity, the airline said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add 14 new flights including RCS routes, enhancing connectivity in the northern, eastern, north-eastern, south-eastern, and central India. These new domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism through increased accessibility. The introduction of these new routes will further bolster the airline’s domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility.

"Direct connections between two capital cities Bhubaneshwar and Bhopal to Allahabad, from the tea city of India, Dibrugarh to the most populous city of Nagaland, Dimapur, Shillong- Agartala, the two capital cities of northeastern India, and Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, will cater to the regional travel demand," he added.

