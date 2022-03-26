IndiGo announces 100 domestic flights in summer schedule

New Delhi, March 26, 2022

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced its summer schedule that will include 100 flights connecting key metro and regional cities in India, starting March 27.

A press release from the airline said the new flights would include services on routes such as Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Amritsar-Lucknow, Jaipur-Patna, Jaipur-Varanasi, Jammu-Indore, Jammu-Varanasi, Bhopal-Chennai, and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.

The airline is also adding a second frequency between Amritsar-Srinagar, Chennai-Bhubaneshwar, Indore-Jaipur, Chandigarh-Hyderabad and commencing operations between Prayagraj-Lucknow under RCS route, effective March 27.

The release said the airline would also resume operations on the Madurai-Tirupati, Pune-Ranchi, Pune-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Srinagar sectors and on the Ahmedabad-Agra and Ahmedabad-Ranchi routes from June 2.

Additionally, the airline will resume operations between Chennai and Shirdi from March 29.

IndiGo is also commencing additional frequencies connecting Bhubaneshwar- Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Vadodara, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Chennai, Bengaluru-Delhi, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Guwahati, Hyderabad-Coimbatore, Hyderabad-Delhi, Hyderabad-Goa, Hyderabad-Indore, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Chennai-Delhi, , Chennai-Pune, Chennai-Vizag, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai-Tiruchirappalli, Delhi-Chandigarh, Indore-Jaipur, effective March 27, the release added.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network. These new and recommenced routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions, but also cater to the city-specific travel demand. Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide IndiGo’s signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across an unparalleled network.”

NNN