Hundreds of IndiGo passengers in jam due to flight delays

Chennai, July 3, 2022

With over 50 per cent of its flights not operating on time, hundreds of passengers of IndiGo Airlines across the country faced a tough time on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo Airlines operated only 45.2 per cent of its flights on time on Saturday.

Curiously, the number of grievances received by the government against IndiGo on Saturday was only six.

It is said, large number of IndiGo's cabin crew on Saturday reported sick allegedly to attend the recruitment interviews of Air India.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has called for an explanation from IndiGo for the huge flight delays.

IndiGo has not issued any statement on the delay of its several flights.

IANS