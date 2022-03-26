Government to be a constructive collaborator with all stakeholders in civil aviation sector, says Scindia

Hyderabad, March 26, 2022

The government will be a constructive collaborator with all stakeholders of aviation and work with them for the development of civil aviation in the country, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Inaugurating Wings India 2022 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Friday, Scindia said. “We don’t believe in square tables, we believe in roundtables at our Ministry to ensure the success of this sector and our country at large.”

Wings India 2022, Asia's largest event for commercial, general and business aviation, is being held with "India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry" as the main theme. The event which took off on Thursday is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI.

The Indian viation sector has passed through a lot of trials and tribulations during the pandemic period but was emerging stronger, fitter and ready to face challenges and tap the opportunities, Scindia said.

“The sector has shown resilience and by next year, we will surpass the pre-covid number of domestic passengers. The international flights are going to fully resume in a couple of days, and the number of international travellers from India will also jump rapidly,” he added.

“Wings India 2022 is a watershed moment as it is being organized in the 75th year of Indian independence- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The agenda of Gati Shakti given by the Prime Minister, a twin-pronged initiative and synergy of giving speed and the power, will drive India for years to come,” he said.

“As India moves from 75 to 100 years, it will emerge as the new power as the paradigm has changed and there is a lot of focus on infrastructure development. The building of infrastructure is not confined to the economic centres but extended to all parts of the country for everyone,” he added.

Scindia said the civil aviation sector will play an important role in the country’s development. The sector has an economic multiple of 3.1 and an employment multiple of 6.1. It means that the investment of a rupee in the civil aviation space adds Rs 3.1 to the economy in the long run and for every one direct employment, 6.1 indirect jobs are created. Civil aviation is one of the largest employment and output generating sector in the world, he said.

Talking about the metamorphosis in the Indian civil aviation sector in the last seven years, Scindia said India was the fastest-growing civil aviation market in the world. There has been an expansion across the spectrum in the sector, with the number of airports going up from 74 in 2013-14 to almost 140 (including heliports and waterdromes). The number is likely to go up to 220 by 2024-25. From 400 aircraft in the country at that time, the number has gone up to 710 in 7 years. It is intended that the number of aircraft will go up by more than 100 every year.

The Minister said regional connectivity was the focus of the government, with the provision of last-mile connectivity. UDAN was a mission to connect every single citizen and make flights accessible to the common man.

More than 409 routes have been identified under the scheme, over 1.75 lakh flights have taken place and more than 91 lakh passengers have benefitted.

The civil aviation ecosystem comprises other components like cargo, MROs, FTOs, ground handlers, drones, and requisite action is being taken for all these. A new policy for MROs has been announced. More training centres were being added so that Indian pilots get training facilities within the country. Around 15% of the Indian pilots were women, three times the global average. For the drones, a new policy has been announced and a PLI scheme has been initiated so that the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global leader in the sector was realized. The new helicopter policy has also been announced, he added.

The inaugural session, followed by Ministerial plenary, was attended by Jean Baptiste Djebbari, French Minister of State for Transport, Minister for Ecological Transition, France; Ngampasong Muongmany, Vice Minister of Public Works and Transport, Laos; Prem Bahadur Ale, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana; Nakap Nalo, Minister of Civil Aviation, Arunachal Pradesh; Remi Maillard, Chair, FICCI Civil Aviation Committee and President & MD, Airbus Group were on the dais during the inaugural event.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Central Government, various state governments, CEOs of various companies from the aviation sector and other stakeholders.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said the UDAN scheme was reaching out to tier 3 and 4 cities which will enable a large number of people to travel by air.

An MoU between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) was signed on the occasion.

The Minister also launched the Small Aircraft Sub-Scheme. Its primary objective is to facilitate and stimulate regional air connectivity by creating a growth-oriented framework with a specific focus on operations through small aircraft (including seaplanes). The scheme intends to facilitate the creation of an ecosystem for small aircraft operations in the country by providing the framework necessary for bringing together relevant stakeholders such as States, airlines, airport operators and policymakers to collaborate towards the success of this initiative.

Scindia viewed an aerobatics display by the Airforce Sarang team. He also visited the Static Display area which had a range of aircraft from wide-body Airbus 350 to small aircraft and helicopters.

The Minister inaugurated the exhibition, in which participants include Aircraft & Helicopter Manufacturers, Aircraft Interiors, Aircraft Machinery & Equipment Companies, Airport Infrastructure Companies, Drones, Skill Development, Space Industry, Airlines, Airline Services & Cargo. On this occasion, the Union Minister also took part in the Global CEOs Forum.

