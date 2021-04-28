GoAir launches car rental service, partners with Eco Europcar

Mumbai, April 28, 2021

Low-cost carrier GoAir has launched car rental services across 100 cities in India, including 25 airports on its domestic network as part of its bouquet of Value Added Services (VAS).

"The airline will provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity to its passengers with chauffeur-driven cars across the spectrum of economy, mid to luxury car segments along with Minivans for closed user groups," a press release from GoAir said.

To this effect, GoAir has joined hands with Eco Europcar, a B2C (business to consumer) company having leadership position in the corporate rent-a-car service industry.

The release said GoAir passengers will be able to book chauffeur-driven cars by visiting GoAir’s website (www.goair.in) and avail value add services such as airport, local and inter-city transfers.

Kaushik Kona, CEO, GoAir, said: "At GoAir, we have always believed in consistently improving the flying experience of our customers. Internal feedback reviewed over the years shows that passengers are looking at a hassle-free and comfortable last-mile-connectivity. Today’s announcement is a culmination of our joint efforts with Eco Europcar to offer door-to-door, convenient, safer and affordable experience to our customers. I’m delighted to join hands with a company that has built its business model on technological innovations, providing seamless experience from car search, booking to delivery. Through Eco Europcar, GoAir will be offering Chauffeur-driven cars from mid to luxury car segment including the likes of Tata, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota Coaches, Tempo Traveller and last but not the least, Chrysler Stretch Limousines too.”

Rajesh Loomba, Managing Director, Eco Europcar, said: “We are proud to collaborate with GoAir. Together, we will not only provide GoAir travellers with a comfortable travel experience, but also owing to the deep sanitization process that we follow, coupled with best-in-class customer service and well-trained-staff, we will enhance GoAir’s value proposition of 'Fly Smart' with 'Drive Smart'."

NNN