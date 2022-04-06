Go First ties up with Visa Lounge for e-visas for passengers

Mumbai, April 6, 2022

Low-cost carrier Go First, formerly GoAir, has announced its association with e-visa provider Visa Lounge to offer a"one-stop" solution for e-visas.

A press release from the airline said that passengers can now apply for e-visa on flygofirst.com to all countries that offer online visas.

"Go First passengers can apply for visa online and enjoy a hassle-free travel experience. This can be done by accessing the 'Visa Services' section on the platform, which will be managed and operated exclusively by Visa Lounge," it said.

"One of the biggest challenges travellers face while applying for visas is the complex process and confusing documentation required. This often makes them hesitant about applying themselves. Visa Lounge's innovation offers a simple one-form, one-click solution on one single platform, for all countries. Thus simplifying the entire process. This proves beneficial not only to the passengers, but an integration with a well-known airline like Go First also helps drive incremental revenue to capitalize on the changing travel economy.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, “Go First remains firm to its commitment to excellence in service delivery, and this service is yet another initiative to offer optimal customer delight. We live in an age where time is of prime essence and this service will help passengers to save a lot of time and effort, making their travel experience seamless. We are delighted to have Visa Lounge as our partner and we look forward to serving our customers together.”

"As restrictions ease across the world, this association comes at a crucial time for the travel industry, as part of Visa Lounge's commitment to aid travellers (individuals and corporates alike) to take to the skies once again, in the most convenient way possible. We tasked ourselves with finding a solution built on our technology to help compress timelines and accelerate the road to recovery. We are proud to say that this innovative solution allows travellers to purchase their e-visas in the most simplistic way possible," says Clevio Monteiro, Chief Executive Officer, Visa Lounge.

NNN