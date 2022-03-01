Former Turkish Airlines chief declines Air India's CMD position

New Delhi, March 1, 2022

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Mehmet Ilker Ayci, who was named as the new Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, has declined the position.

A Tata Group spokesperson confirmed the development to IANS.

However, no reason was given for Ayci's decision.

Last month, the Tata Group-led Air India's announced the appointment of Ayci as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the airline.

At that time, Ayci, 51, while accepting the position said he was "delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group".

He was expected to take the charge on or before April 1.

Ayci, until recently, was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and was also on its Board of Directors prior to that.

Recently, the Tata Group bought the debt ridden state-owned Air India from the Central government by placing a bid of over Rs 18,000 crore at an auction and on January 27, it took over the full control of Air India.

IANS