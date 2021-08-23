Direct flights recommence from Hyderabad to Male

Hyderabad, August 23, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo launched a new flight from Hyderabad to Male, Maldives yesterday, marking the recommencement of direct services on this route.

The aircraft took off from Hyderabad to Malé amidst much fanfare at the airport. Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and IndiGo, along with other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to wish passengers and crew bon voyage.

IndiGo flight 6E 8108 departed from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 2.20 PM (IST) and reached the Velana International Airport at 4.30 PM (IST). The return flight 6E 8107 from Malé arrived in Hyderabad at 20.50 PM (IST).

Initially the flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). The frequency will increase to four times a week from October 15 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “With the direct flight service connecting Hyderabad and Malé, travellers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can now enjoy the bright marine life with rich scenic splendours of the beaches of Maldives. The hassle-free travel experience will attract holiday goers, nature lovers and adventure junkies alike. This is an enticing vacation destination for vacation travelers from Hyderabad. Airlines have shown keen interest in adding new flight routes and connecting more exotic international destinations from the city of pearls.”

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “This new route will offer access to an unparalleled international holiday destination to travellers from south India. Maldives has always been a favourite amongst Indians, and more so after the pandemic. This new service will cater to the increased demand for international holiday travel from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

