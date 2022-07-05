Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag

New Delhi, July 5, 2022

A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday due to some technical malfunctioning in the aircraft.

"The SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning," a senior airline official told IANS.

He said that the aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing," the official said.

The official clarified that there was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft.

"Passengers have been served refreshments," he said.

Meanwhile, a replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai.

This is the third time in recent days that SpiceJet aircraft had to either make an emergency landing or divert to some other location.

On June 19, a Delhi-bound aircraft, with 185 passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency landing in Patna after one of the wings caught fire.

On takeoff, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on one of the engines.

As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the captain shutdown the affected engine and decided to return to Patna.

In the second incident on July 2, the crew of a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft, while passing at 5,000 ft, noticed smoke in the cabin after which the pilots decided to return to Delhi.

IANS