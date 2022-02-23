Delhi Airport’s new domestic arrival terminal T1 to open for passengers from Thursday

New Delhi, February 23, 2022

The newly-constructed state-of-the-art domestic arrival terminal T1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will open for passengers from the early hours of Thursday.

With this, the entire arrival operations of T1C will shift to T1, a press release from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a consortium led by infrastructure major GMR Group, said.

DIAL has built the new terminal as part of IGIA's ongoing phase 3A expansion project -- the large-scale development and modernisation plan for the airport -- and in line with its commitment to enhance passenger experience with safe, secured and sustainable infrastructural facilities, the release said.

The new arrival terminal will become operational with the arrival of IndiGo flight (6E 6532) from Goa at approximately 3.20 am on February 24.

"With the opening of the new Arrival Terminal, the entire arrivals operations of T1 (IndiGo and SpiceJet) will shift from the existing facility to the new one. Departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion works.

"The new Arrival Terminal would also offer a distinctive experience to the meeters and greeters with a contemporary meet & greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverages (F&B), retail and expanded parking area for cars, and more.

On the city side, the pick-up lanes outside the Arrival Terminal have been realigned and widened with three additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11.

"This will ease vehicle traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup," the release said.

“T1 at Delhi airport will now offer a distinctive experience to arriving passengers and also to those coming in to meet and greet the arriving passengers. The terminal includes contemporary zones for comfort and leisure, eco-friendly features like maximum use of daylight concept and offers an astute combination of green buildings and superior operational processes delivering enhanced passenger experience,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

