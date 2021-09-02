Delhi Airport launches Excess Baggage Delivery service at Terminal 3

New Delhi, September 2, 2021

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, today announced it has launched a pocket-friendly “Excess Baggage Delivery Service” for passengers travelling through Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Christened “Avaan Excess” baggage delivery services, it will allow domestic and international passengers get their excess baggage delivered at their doorsteps at an affordable price at any location within India.

For this, all they will have to do is to visit the “Avaan Excess” counter at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport and book their excess baggage. They would have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road.

DIAL's partner for this service, Avaan Excess, which is powered by GATI, one of India’s premium logistics companies, will deliver the baggage within 72 hours by air. If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire.

“Delhi Airport has been pioneer in providing world-class experience to the passengers. In these pandemic times, travelling safe, conveniently and stress-free, along with heavy luggage is a real challenge for flyers. Our excess baggage delivery service will not only help travelers in flying stress-free but also save them from standing in baggage check-in and pick up queues at the airports. All they have to do is book their baggage at an affordable price and fly hassle-free,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

A press release from DIAL said the USP of this service is delivery of excess baggage anywhere across India with option of choosing delivery by air or road at an affordable price.

"The service would prove beneficial for customers who may check-in with bulk luggage or need assistance otherwise at the airport, like senior citizens or those shifting from one place to another," the release added.

