Delhi Airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app

New Delhi, August 15, 2022

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) today announced the soft launch of the beta version of the DigiYatra app for Android platform at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

The move is in line with the Government of India’s DigiYatra initiative, a press release from DIAL, a GMR Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, said.

Delhi Airport is among the first few airports to introduce this system in the country. DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, and already conducted its trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials, it said.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Andriod platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks, the release said.

Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves before availing of the seamless travel experience at the airport.

DigiYatra is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers.

With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding.

The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their face would act as their documents, like ID proof, vaccine proof and also act as boarding pass.

It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with Airlines Departure Control System and, thus, only designated passengers can only enter the terminal. "The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic leading to optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines and others," it said.

“DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports of the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

To avail of this facility, the below-mentioned processes need to be followed:

1. Pilot process flow:

a. Biometric Registration:

i. Download DigiYatra Application (DY app) from the play store or IOS

ii. Register on the DY app using your phone number and OTP

iii. Link Aadhar credentials using DigiLocker

iv. (Register on Digi Locker – if not registered – need to know Aadhaar # for the same)

v. Take a selfie – validation of selfie image with Aadhar and add credentials

vi. Add Vaccination details using COWIN credentials (phone no and OTP based)

vii. Scan Boarding Pass (prerequisite – check-in) – need to have a physical Boarding pass or Boarding Pass QR code / Bar code on a device other than a phone for scanning purposes

iii. Share credentials and BP Data with Airport

b. Entry E-Gate at Airport:

i. Passenger arrives at the Entry E-gate

ii. He scans his Bar-Coded Boarding Passes

iii. He looks into the Facial Recognition System (FRS) camera installed on E-Gate

iv. System validates the Passenger’s ID and travel document

v. E-gate opens to allow the passenger into the Airport.

c. Entry to Security Hold Area (SHA):

i. Passenger arrives at the Entry E-gate

ii. He will have to look into the FRS camera installed on E-Gate

iii. System validates Passenger’s ID and travel document

iv. E-gate will open to allow passengers to Security Check.

The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the Security and Boarding the aircraft, the release added.

