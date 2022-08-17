Cars to drive through Multi-Level Car Parking at T3 Arrivals at Delhi Airport to pick up passengers from August 17

New Delhi, August 17, 2022

All private and commercial vehicles will have to drive through the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) area to pick up arriving passengers at T3 Arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital from today.

This was announced by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, which operates the airport.

At present, private and some commercial vehicles wait in Lane 3 of the Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up the arriving passengers.

"The decision to shift cars from Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to the MLCP area has been taken to enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at the forecourt area of T3," a press release from DIAL said.

DIAL has put up adequate signage across the terminal building and approach roads about the new traffic movement initiative, it said.

“Delhi Airport is continuously working to provide a convenient and safe airport environment for arriving passengers. Hence, all arrival pick-up vehicles for passengers will need to go to the multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Terminal 3. MLCP provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking. Adequate staff and signage have been deployed across the terminal building and approach road to guide the people to ensure a hassle-free experience. This plan will further enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

Under the new traffic movement plan, DIAL has made the first 15 minutes of parking of all private vehicles at the MLCP free for picking up the passengers and exiting the MLCP parking area. After this, applicable parking charges would apply. However, the commercial vehicles will be charged as per the applicable parking rates in Lane 3, the release said.

Passengers and their family members reaching the airport will be guided through signage and barriers at the entry to Lane 3 for hassle- free parking. DIAL will deploy Raxa Guards, who will help direct these vehicles to reach the MLCP. Additionally, passengers can also get updates through Delhi Airport’s social media handles, it said.

"The MLCP has sufficient area for pick-up and helps the passengers commute further from the airport. The MLCP has all the facilities like F&B counters, ATMs, washrooms, baby care room, waiting lounge, mobile charging stations etc. The MLCP has been set to provide a safe and controlled parking/ pick-up experience to passengers," the release added.

