Cabinet approves naming of airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar

New Delhi, November 2, 2022

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the naming of the greenfield airport at Hollongi, Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

A resolution was passed by the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh to name the airport as Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, which reflects the people’s reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolize the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the State.

Government of India granted in-principle approval for development of the Hollongi airport in January, 2019.

The project is being developed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the help of Central Government and the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs. 646 crore.

