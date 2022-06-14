Cabinet approves development of new greenfield airport at Dholera near Ahmedabad in Gujarat

New Delhi, June 14, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposal for development of Phase I of a new greenfield airport at Dholera near Ahmedabad in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs. 1305 crore.

The project, to be completed within 48 months, is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a joint venture company set up by Airports Authority of India (AAI), Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16.

An official press release said Dholera Airport will get passenger and cargo traffic from Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and is expected to become a major cargo hub to serve the area.

The airport will also cater to the nearby regions and serve as a second airport to Ahmedabad, it said.

The location of the new airport is at an aerial distance of 80 km from the Ahmedabad Airport.

The airport is planned for operationalization from the year 2025-26 and initial passenger traffic is estimated to be 3 lakh passengers per annum, expected to grow to 23 lakh over a period of 20 years.

The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonne, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonne over a period of 20 years, the release added.

