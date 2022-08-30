Alliance Air to start daily Shimla-Delhi flights from September 6

Shimla, August 30, 2022

Alliance Air on Tuesday announced it would start a daily to-and-fro flight from Shimla to Delhi from September 6.

The flight will operate with new ATR42-600 aircraft. It will depart from Delhi at 6.25 a.m. and arrive in Shimla at 7.35 a.m. It will depart from Shimla at 8 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 9.10 a.m.

The introductory all inclusive fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be Rs 2,480, said the airline.

IANS