Akasa Air to begin commercial operations from August 7 with flights on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

Mumbai, July 22, 2022

Akasa Air, the new airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will launch its commercial operations from August 7 with flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The newest airline in India today opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flights with an initial network that will include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

"In the inaugural phase of its network development, Akasa Air will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022. Following this, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. All flights are open for sale with immediate effect," a press release from the airline said.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful”.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said, “Akasa Air’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country. We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year”.

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air will be available via the Mobile App, Mobile Web and desktop website www.akasaair.com, through travel agents and several OTAs across the country.

"Customers can look out for fare specials being announced as the airline makes its foray into each new sector across the country," the release said.

Describing the experience that passengers flying with Akasa Air can expect, Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experiences Officer, Akasa Air said, “We want to be a compassionate airline with a focus on being dependable, warm, efficient, and reliable. We will provide our passengers with category-first product choices and a happy travel experience which is tech-forward, inclusive, environmentally progressive – all in the Akasa way."

Inside the cabin, flyers will be treated to softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports that will be available for every passenger. "The fresh cabin environment will provide a relaxed atmosphere and a sense of spaciousness - enhanced with the Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and mood lighting," it said.

"Akasa Air’s signature service is designed to deliver a warm and efficient experience, brought to life by its employees, across all touchpoints. Cabin crew will sport their freshly minted, uniquely designed, comfortable uniforms including high-functioning, branded sneakers. Employees on ground, as well as our Akasa Care Officers at the Akasa Care Centre, will augment this experience and will be ready to assist and guide our customers for all their needs.

"Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service will be available at Café Akasa - offering a wide choice of tasty, healthy, and quality meals to provide customers an indulgent experience in the skies. A selection of quality fusion meals, farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations, is guaranteed to thrill taste buds. As an environmentally progressive airline, Akasa Air’s packaging of perishable meals is ethically sourced from sustainably grown crops," the release said.

"With India's youngest and greenest fleet, passengers on Akasa Air should look forward to a personalized and seamless experience throughout their journey – from check-in to boarding and during their flight.

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air and more information on newly launched products and services will be available here, the release added.

NNN