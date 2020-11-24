Avail Tax Benefits With Your Health Insurance Policy!

Mumbai, November 24, 2020

Health insurance is a must-have investment in today’s day and age. Health insurance policies not only act as a safety net, but also provide mental peace knowing you have a back-up plan for unexpected medical emergencies.

Studies show that around 62% of the Indian population pay for medical expenses out of their own pockets. While it may be an alarming number, that increases the importance of health insurance. But apart from providing health benefits, payment for a health insurance policy also helps you save taxes. You may ask how? Continue reading further to know more how health insurance plans can help to avail tax benefits.

Health insurance premiums

You can avail tax benefits on payment of health insurance premiums. It is not only available for payments made for yourself but also a family health insurance policy. The deduction is available under section 80D of The Income Tax Act, 1961 with a maximum limit of Rs 25,000 each financial year. This limit is subject to the condition that the payments aren’t for a senior citizen individual. If you are above 60 years, this amount further increases to Rs 50,000 for self and spouse.

Premiums paid for availing health insurance for your parents can also be availed as a deduction. The maximum amount is similar, i.e. Rs 25,000 if they are below 60 years of age and Rs 50,000 if above.

Now when you combine the above individual situations and you are below 60 years and your parents aren’t, then the maximum deduction you can avail is Rs 75,000. On the other hand, if all beneficiaries are above 60 years of age, the maximum deduction is up to Rs 1,00,000.

Preventive health check-up

Not only health insurance premiums, but any amount spent towards preventive health check-up up to Rs 5,000 can also be availed as a deduction in your total income. This sub-limit is included under the above-mentioned limits.

There are two main types of health insurance policies -- indemnity based and defined benefit.

Indemnity plans provide the cost of hospitalisation whereas a defined benefit plan pays a lump sum amount irrespective of the actual expenses.

Critical illness plans and hospital cash plans are an example of defined benefit policy. The Income Tax Act allows a deduction for payment of premium for both types of policies under section 80D.

A caveat for these premiums is it needs to be paid via an organised banking channel. Cash payments do not qualify for tax benefits. Thus, any payment via net banking, credit card, cheque, demand draft and the like are considered as valid modes of payment. However, cash payment is allowed in case of preventive health check-up to avail deduction.

This way you can benefit from a health insurance plan in times of medical emergencies as well as enjoy tax benefits for payment of its premium. Make sure you select suitable add-on riders that significantly enhance its coverage. A health insurance premium calculator is a nifty tool that can aid the selection process and help you find affordable deals.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

