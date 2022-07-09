Tata Motors increases prices of its passenger vehicles from Saturday

Mumbai, July 9, 2022

Automobiles manufacturer Tata Motors has announced a hike in the prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from today

"A weighted average increase in price of 0.55% will come into effect starting today, across the range, depending upon the variant and model," a press release from the company said.

"The company has taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimized price hike," the release added.

