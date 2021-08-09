Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST as part of a larger order of 340 e-buses

Mumbai, August 9, 2021

Commercial vehicles manufacturer Tata Motors has delivered 35 state-of-the-art Starbus electric buses, as a part of the larger order of 340 electric buses, to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which provides public transport services in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The 35-seater Tata Starbus electric AC buses were flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a function in Mahim here on Saturday in the presence of dignitaries from the state government, BEST and Tata Motors.

The buses have been procured by BEST under the Government of India’s FAME II initiative, and the delivery is a part of the first ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by BEST, a press release from Tata Motors said.

Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses. The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule, the release said.

The 12-metre long, 35-seater buses are equipped with advanced features for the comfort of the driver and the passengers like: ‘Lift Mechanism’ that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, utility provisions like charging ports and wide entry and exit passages.

The full-electric buses come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other features for efficient and smooth operations. The buses have been extensively tested and validated by Tata Motors across varied terrains and conditions and are engineered to deliver high standard of performance, the release said.

BEST Undertaking General Manager Lokesh Chandra said, "BEST's vision of introducing more and more electric buses will go a long way reducing the tail-pipe emissions and will benefit millions of Mumbaikars. BEST stays committed to the Government's focus on electrification of the fleet."

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to deliver the 12-metre Tata Starbus electric buses to BEST, as a part of the larger contract. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of technology innovation with green fuels and has been leading the electric mobility solutions in the country. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai. The unique ‘One Tata’ initiative will leverage the core proficiencies of various Tata Group companies to offer the best comfort, performance and low cost of operations. The buses are equipped with modern features that will enable ease of use and offer comfort and convenience with roomy interiors and ergonomic seats.”

According to the release, Tata Motors, with its state-of-the-art research and development facilities, has been leading from the front with alternate fuel technology to provide environment-friendly transportation and mobility solutions to the country, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The company has received an order of 15 hydrogen fuel cell buses from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

"Tata Motors’ vast experience in electric vehicles, provides critical data to further upgrade the electric vehicle portfolio. It has supplied 525 electric buses across several states, which have cumulatively clocked more than 15 million kilometres," the release added.

The $ 35 billion Tata Motors is a part of the $ 113 billion Tata Group. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations.

