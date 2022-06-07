Tata Motors bags order for delivering the biggest EV fleet in India

Mumbai, June 7, 2022

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 Xpres T electric vehicles (EVs) to the company.

This deployment of 10,000 units will make it the biggest ever EV fleet order in India.

With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 Xpres T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country for commuters, in turn helping minimise the carbon footprint.

The order, which the company described as yet another step towards accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation, was signed here today to coincide with World Environment Day observed on June 5.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 Xpres T EVs across the country. Our Xpres T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India - from the country's largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With the increasing fleet size we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable and zero-emissions mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver partners.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the Xpres brand, exclusively for fleet customers and Xpres-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The Xpres T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

"It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars," the release said.

"Tata Motors has been revolutionizing Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 87% in FY’22 and with over 25000 Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’," the release added.

