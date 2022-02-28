Rigid vehicles and trailers allowed to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers

New Delhi, February 28, 2022

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin.

This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40-50%, the notification issued on February 25 said.

