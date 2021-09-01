Registration mark for new vehicles “Bharat series (BH-series)” to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles

New Delhi, September 1, 2021

In a step to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has introduced a Bharat series (BH-series) registration mark for new vehicles.

Any vehicle bearing this registration mark will not require the assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

One of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was the re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state.

Station relocation occurs with both Government and private sector employees. Such movements led to difficulties with the cumbersome process in the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state.

Under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered. Withing this stipulated timeframe, a new registration had to be sought from the state registering authority.

Under this rule, the vehicle owner had to get a No Objection Certificate from the parent state for the assignment of a new registration mark in another state. A new registration mark will be given only after payment of the road tax on a pro-rata basis in the new State. Subsequently, an application for refund of the road tax in the parent State had to be made on a pro-rata basis.

This provision to get the refund from the parent State was cumbersome and varied from one State to another.

This vehicle registration facility under Bharat series (BH-series) will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of Central Government, State Government, Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, and private sector companies and organizations, which have their offices in four or more States or Union Territories.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT. After completion of the 14th year, the motor vehicle tax will be levied annually which will be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

NNN