Notification issued on safety steps for children below four years riding pillion on motorcycles

New Delhi, February 17, 2022

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued the notification on safety steps for children below four years riding pillion or being carried on motorcycles.

The notification dated February 15, 2022, amending Rule 138 of CMVR, 1989, has prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding pillion or being carried on a motorcycle.

This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the Central Government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. It specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph.

These rules will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.

