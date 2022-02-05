Ministry sanctions 2,877 charging stations for electric vehicles in 68 cities across 25 States

New Delhi, February 5, 2022

The Ministry for Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2,877 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in 68 cities across 25 States and Union Territories (UTs), Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question, the Minister said that, under Phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme, 2,31,257 EVs have been supported till February 1, 2022, by way of Demand Incentive amounting to about Rs 827 crore.

Further, it has sanctioned 6315 e-buses to 65 cities, State Transport Undertakings (STUs), City Transport Undertakings (CTUs) and State Government entities for intra-city and inter-city operations across 26 States and UTs under the scheme.

Fifty Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) (both start-up and established manufacturers) have registered and revalidated their 106 electric vehicle models as of January 28, 2022, under the scheme. The sale of electric two-wheelers vehicles has increased manifold during the current year as compared to the previous year, he said.

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) report, the auto industry generates employment of 13 persons for each truck, 6 persons for each car and four persons for every three-wheeler and one person for every two-wheeler.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country. This plan was designed to enhance national fuel security, provide affordable and environmentally friendly transportation and enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.

As part of the NEMMP 2020, the Ministry formulated the FAME India Scheme in 2015 to promote the adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India. Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to March 31, 2019, with a budget outlay of Rs 895 crore. This phase had four focus areas -- technological development, demand generation, pilot project and charging infrastructure components.

In the first phase of the scheme, about 2.8 lakh EVs were supported with total demand incentives of about Rs 359 crore. In addition, 425 electric and hybrid buses, as sanctioned under the first phase of the scheme, are deployed across various cities with a Government incentive of about Rs 280 crore. The Ministry had also sanctioned about 520 charging stations and infrastructure for approximately Rs 43 crore under Phase-I of the FAME-India Scheme.

Projects worth about Rs 158 crore were sanctioned for the technology development projects like establishment of testing Infrastructure, setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Research in electrified transportation, Battery Engineering, and so on, to various organisations/institutions like Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, Non-Ferrous Material Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Based on the outcome and experience gained during Phase-I of the FAME India Scheme and after having consultations with all stakeholders, including industry and industry associations, the Government notified Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme for five years commencing from Apri1 1, 2019 with total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

This phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support through demand incentive 7,090 e-buses, 5 lakh e-3-wheelers, 55,000 e-4-wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-2-wheelers. In addition, the creation of charging infrastructure is also supported under the scheme.

Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme is being implemented through the three components of demand incentives, the establishment of a network of charging stations and the administration of the scheme including publicity and IEC (Information, Education &Communication) activities.

