Mahindra inaugurates state-of-the-art EV design studio in the UK

Mumbai, August 15, 2022

Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday formally inaugurated its new design centre of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom.

MADE will serve as the conceptual hotbed for the company’s portfolio of EV products, a press release from Mahindra said.

The centre is located in the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury in Oxfordshire.

"Home to Oxford University, this region is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions. Importantly, Oxfordshire also offers access to new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomics, advanced robotics, etc. that promise to shape the future of mobility," it said.

The primary objective of MADE, which forms part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, is to conceive and create all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts, the release said.

The centre was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra along with UK International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena.

"MADE is equipped with state-of-the-art design tools, enabling it to handle end-to-end design activities including conceptualisation, 3D digital and physical modelling, Class-A surfacing, digital visualisation and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design," the release said.

It also incorporates a complete digital visualisation suite, clay modelling studio, VR digital modelling and digital as well as physical presentation areas.

Anand Mahindra said, “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future. How we play our cards today will determine the way the world is shaped tomorrow.”

Jayawardena said, “Securing investment in Britain creates jobs, boosts wages, and grows our economy. It is how we help people live better lives now and in the future, so it is fantastic to see Mahindra’s investment and expansion in Oxfordshire. We are seeking to double Anglo-Indian trade over the next decade and a free trade deal will be a significant step towards achieving that, tackling trade barriers and helping businesses in both countries to seize new opportunities."

Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose said, “Our primary mission at MADE is to give expression to our Born Electric vision. All of the technology, all of the automotive design talent, all of the state-of-the-art tools assembled here will be geared towards that objective – that is to disrupt the status quo and serve as the wellspring for Mahindra EV design and Innovation.”

With a staff strength of 30, MADE is headed by award-winning automotive design veteran Cosimo Amadei. The centre has been instrumental in the development of three of the five e-SUVs to be showcased as part of Mahindra’s Born Electric launch.

NNN