Mahindra announces introductory prices for new Scorpio-N, bookings to commence from July 30
Mumbai, July 22, 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, has announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the new Scorpio-N.
"Packed with segment-first technology and features aimed to accentuate the driving experience of the new age, authentic SUV enthusiasts in the country, the introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings," a press release from the company said on Thursday.
The new Scorpio-N will feature AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, the release said.
The introductory prices for automatic variants are as below:
The 6-Seater Variant of the Scorpio-N will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of ₹20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants, the release said.
Bookings for the Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from July 30 onwards.
The deliveries of the vehicle will begin during the festive season – starting on September 26, and 20,000 units are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, the production of Z8L variants has been prioritized to match customer expectations at the time of delivery, the release said.
Variant Wise Pricing - all prices are ex-showroom (L= Lakhs)
Introductory prices (details included below) will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.
-Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.
-6-Seater variant will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of ₹20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants
NNN