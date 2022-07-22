Mahindra announces introductory prices for new Scorpio-N, bookings to commence from July 30

Mumbai, July 22, 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, has announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the new Scorpio-N.

"Packed with segment-first technology and features aimed to accentuate the driving experience of the new age, authentic SUV enthusiasts in the country, the introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings," a press release from the company said on Thursday.

The new Scorpio-N will feature AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, the release said.

The introductory prices for automatic variants are as below: