Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol sign partnership to boost Electric Mobility in India

Mumbai, June 2, 2022

Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol today announced a partnership under which they will explore the setting up of four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol's existing auto service network to cater to EV customers.

The partnership for collaboration to explore mobility solutions for electric cars is expected to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption and mobility in India, a press release from the three companies said.

"The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor's commitment to provide a vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India. Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs.

"The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs," the release said.

The release said that, since its inception in India, MG Motor has been committed to Electric Mobility with a vision to build a sustainable future.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging & service infrastructure in the country. Along with the launch of India's First Pure Electric Internet SUV - the ZS EV which offers an updated range of 461 km in a single charge, MG has taken multiple steps towards strengthening the EV ecosystem," it said.

Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand Auto Service network and Express Oil Change centers to start serving four-wheeler electric cars.

These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially, to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers.

Further, Castrol will help set up EV charging infrastructure across its auto service network. With rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the latest automotive technologies. Castrol will leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification, the release said.

Operating under the brand "Jio-bp", Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

The joint venture will leverage Reliance’s presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company’s aviation brand "air bp-Jio" is a leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Fuel across India. The brand "Jio-bp Fuel4U" caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workforces.

Castrol India Limited is one of India’s leading lubricants companies, with a large manufacturing and distribution network with three blending plants and a distribution network of 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets.

