Gadkari asks companies to recall all defective batches of electric vehicles

New Delhi, April 23, 2022

In the wake of mishaps involving electric two-wheelers, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has asked manufacturers to take advance action and recall all defective batches of such vehicles immediately.

The Minister said several such incidents have come to light in the last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured, he posted on Twitter on Thursday.

He said an Expert Committee has been constituted to inquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the committee report, necessary orders will be passed for compliance by the defaulting companies. Quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles will also be issued soon.

If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered, he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter," he added.

NNN