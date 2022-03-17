Draft notification issued for plying of personal vehicles registered in other countries in India

New Delhi, March 17, 2022

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing to formalize the movement of non-transport (personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in India.

According to the notification, The Inter-Country Non-Transport (personal) Vehicle Rules, 2022 dated 16.03.2022, the documents to be carried in these vehicles are a valid registration certificate; a valid driving license or international driving permit, whichever is applicable; a valid insurance policy; and a valid pollution under control certificate (if applicable in the origin country).

In case the documents are in a language other than English, an authorized English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original documents.

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India.

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall be required to comply with rules and regulations made under Section 118 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.

