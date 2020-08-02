As COVID case fatality rate drops, Govt permits ventilator exports

New Delhi, August 2, 2020

With a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of COVID-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15%, the Government has allowed export of made-in-India ventilators.

The decision follows a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 agreeing to the proposal of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare allowing exports.

This decision was communicated to the Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for further action to facilitate the export of indigenously manufactured ventilators, an official press release said.

The decision comes on the heels of India continuing to maintain a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of COVID-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15%, which means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.

As on July 31, only 0.22% of the active cases were on ventilators across the country. Additionally, there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators. Compared to January, there are presently more than 20 domestic manufacturers for ventilators.

The export prohibition/restriction on ventilators was imposed in March to ensure domestic availability to effectively fight COVID-19. All types of ventilators were prohibited for export vide DGFT Notification No. 53 w.e.f 24.03.2020.

