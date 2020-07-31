April-June fiscal deficit at 83.2% of budgetary target

New Delhi, July 31, 2020

India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-June 2020-21 period stood at Rs 6.62 lakh crore, or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The government has targeted a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for fiscal year 2020-21.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Friday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 61.4 per cent of that year's target.

The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 8.15 lakh crore (26.8 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 1.53 lakh crore (6.8 per cent of BE).

IANS