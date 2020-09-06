Andhra, UP, Telangana top State Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings

New Delhi, September 6, 2020

Andhra Pradesh tops the States in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019 rankings with Uttar Pradesh in the second and Telangana in the third spot.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 4th edition of the BRAP here on Saturday.

BARP 2018-19 included 180 reform points covering 12 business regulatory areas such as Access to Information, Single Window System, Labour, Environment, etc. The larger objective of attracting investments and increasing Ease of Doing Business in each State was sought to be achieved by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of ranking states based on their performance in the implementation of Business Reform Action Plan.

The ranking this time gave full weightage to the feedback from more than 30,000 respondents at the ground level, who gave their opinion about the effectiveness of the reforms. State rankings are expected to help attract investments, foster healthy competition and increase the Ease of Doing Business in each State.

“India is seen taking the reform process seriously which showed when foreign direct investment in the country increased even during the Covid-19 pandemic, amid what was called world’s strictest lockdown. Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan," Sitharaman said after the release of the rankings.

The announcement was made in the presence of Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (independent charge) Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Tripura, Lieutenant Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Industry Ministers of States and Union Territories and senior government officials were present.

"The Ease of Doing Business rankings being released today is a reflection of the efforts made by states, the rankings are competitive; India is among the very few nations which have state-specific rankings, which will in turn to help the nation improve its ranking," Goyal said.

“I would urge States to undertake steps to minimize the regulatory burden by removing renewal of licenses or extending their periodicity, simplifying application forms, introducing risk-based inspections or the introduction of third-party inspections, digitizing approvals and undertaking measures to rationalize the regulatory regime,” Puri said.

The top ten states under State Reform Action Plan 2019 are Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat

NNN