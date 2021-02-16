Amazon India to commence electronic devices manufacturing in India

New Delhi, February 16, 2021

Amazon India will set up manufacturing facilities for its electronics products in India with the Amazon Fire TV stick being the first product.

The announcement followed a virtual meeting today between Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s Global Senior Vice President and Country Head for India.

A wide range of issues related to the digital sector was discussed during this meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry.

“Our Government’s decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has received a tremendous response globally. We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating an AatmaNirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.”

This was only a beginning for Amazon’s efforts to manufacture electronics products from India for the domestic and export markets, he added.

Amazon will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai and start production later this year. The device manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India.

Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand.

India has taken several key steps to encourage electronics manufacturing in India. The Production Linked Manufacturing (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has emerged as a major success with many international companies commencing production of electronics goods from India. The entry of Amazon in this sector adds to the success story of electronics manufacturing in India, an official release said.

Prasad asked Amazon India to help in taking products made by India’s artisans and Ayurvedic products to global markets through its e-commerce platform. "Amazon is a global company but Amazon India must evolve as a truly Indian company deeply connected with Indian business community and culture," he added.

