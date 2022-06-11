WFP India’s GrainATM, an automated grain dispensing solution, bags global innovation award

New Delhi, June 11, 2022

GrainATM, or Annapurti, an automated multi-commodity dispensing solution that provides fast, clean, and precise access to commodities (rice, wheat, grains) to beneficiaries, post biometric authentication, has bagged a global innovation award.

The award was conferred on Thursday night in Germany in Munich by the World Food Programme (WFP) Innovation Accelerator.

The awards, recognizing the WFP’s top five innovative solutions for disrupting hunger, honour outstanding innovations from 120 + countries in which WFP works.

GrainATM ensures 24x7 access to full entitlements for people entitled to monthly subsidized grains through India’s Public Distribution System – the world’s largest food-based safety net covering over 800 million people, a press release from WFP India said.

“An adaptable, modular, and robust solution, ‘Annapurti’ has potential use for food-based safety nets, food grain distribution during emergencies, and increasing market access for smallholder farmers,” said Ankit Sood, WFP India Head, Supply Chain and PDS Unit.

The development of the GrainATM or Annapurti solution was made possible by work done by the India CO, the Government of India, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the Department of Food and Public Distribution, and WFP Innovation Accelerator.

The machines are currently undergoing testing at two locations in Haryana and Odisha in Fair Price Shops that distribute rations to the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (2013) entitlements.

