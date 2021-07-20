Pulses importers exempted from stock limits, wholesalers’ stock limit at 500 MT

New Delhi, July 20, 2021

Considering the softening of the prices and feedback received from State Governments and various stakeholders, the Union Government on Monday relaxed stock limits for millers and wholesalers and also exempted importers from them.

These entities shall, however, continue to declare stocks on the web portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs. The stock limits will apply only to Tur, Urad, Gram and Masur, an official press release said.

The revised order provides that stock limits shall be applicable only on tur, masoor, urad, and chana, for a period up to October 31, 2021. Importers of pulses will be exempted from stock limits and continue to declare stocks of pulses on the portal (fcainfoweb.nic.in) of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

For wholesalers, the stock limit will be 500 MT (provided there should not be more than 200 MT of one variety; for retailers, the stock limit will be 5 MT; Millers stock limits will be the last 6 months’ production or 50% of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

This relaxation for millers will have a downstream effect in terms of giving assurance to farmers at this critical juncture of Kharif sowing of Tur and Urad, the release added.

The respective legal entities shall continue to declare their stocks on the portal (fcainfoweb.nic.in) of Department of Consumer Affairs and in case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limits, then they shall bring it to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of issue of the notification.

Earlier, the Union Government had taken various measures like the stock declaration of pulses by the stockholders of different categories on May 14 and thereafter imposition of stock limits on pulses on July 2.

With the active cooperation of States /UTs and all stakeholders involved in the pulses trade, in a short span of two months, there were 8343 registrations by entities and stocks worth more than 30.01 lakh MT was declared on the web portal of the Department.

Prices of Tur, Urad Moong and Gram started showing a consistently declining trend. Beginning with the declaration of stocks on the portal by stockholders from mid-May of 2021 and constant monitoring of the same by central and State Governments, to the imposition of stock limits for augmenting supplies in the first week of July, the interventions have consistently been aimed at cooling the retail prices of pulses.

Wholesale prices of all the pulses (except Masur) have fallen by 3 to 4 % in the last two months and retail prices over the same period for all the pulses (except Masur) have fallen by 2 to 4%, the release said.

On July 17, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution held a meeting with various stakeholders’ associations, including importers, millers, wholesalers and retailers of pulses, to discuss issues connected with the imposition of stock limits on pulses. All the major associations assured their full cooperation towards the declaration of stocks on the web portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs and in ensuring that there is no hoarding and artificial scarcity, the release added.

