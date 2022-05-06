PM chairs meeting to review wheat supply situation, stocks and exports

New Delhi, May 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review various aspects of wheat supply, stocks and exports.

An official press release said Modi was given a detailed presentation by officials on these issues.

He was briefed regarding the impact of high temperatures in the months of March-April 2022 on crop production. The status of procurement and export of wheat were reviewed, it said.

In the light of increasing demand for agricultural products of India, the Prime Minister directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products. He also asked officials to ensure maximum help to farmers.

Modi was also briefed regarding the prevailing market rates which are beneficial to farmers, the release said.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Advisers, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Secretaries of Department of Food and PDS and Agriculture.

